AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of passengers at Austin’s airport so far this year has already surpassed the total for all of 2021.

New numbers from the month of August show more than 13.7 million passengers have boarded a flight out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport since the start of the year.

That means 2022 now ranks as the fourth-busiest year ever, with four months of passenger data still to come.

August itself ranks as the sixth-busiest month of all time. The top six months have all occurred this year.

In August alone, 1,787,017 passengers were recorded. May remains the busiest month ever at AUS, with more than 2 million passengers.

August’s total is a 38% increase compared to August 2021, which saw almost 1.3 million passengers.

Southwest Airlines remains the largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger traffic. Almost four in 10 passengers in August traveled on a Southwest flight.

American Airlines is the second largest, with a little less than a quarter of all passengers flying with the airline. Delta Air Lines accounted for 11.8% of passengers at AUS and United Airlines flew about 10% of passengers. Alaska Airlines is a distant fifth, carrying 4.8% of passengers in August.

When looking at individual airlines, August was a mixed bag when it comes to year-over-year growth.

Other than Qantas — which only registered passengers because of a diverted flight on Aug. 11 — Allegiant Airlines saw the largest growth in passenger totals. In August 2022, the airline flew 42,169 passengers, up from 24,846 in August 2021 — a 70% increase.

American increased its passenger totals by 55%, while both Southwest and Hawaiian Airlines saw growth of 53%.

Several airlines saw lower passenger totals this July compared to last. Frontier Airlines carried 9,318 this year, compared to 18,690 in August 2021, a decrease of 50%. Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways saw a 34% decrease in passenger traffic. Sun County Airlines dropped by 19% and Spirit Airlines dropped by 8%.

Swift Air reported 180 passengers in August 2021 but none in August 2022.

Meanwhile, several airlines flew passengers in August 2022 but not in August 2021, due to COVID-related route cancellations. Air Canada and British Airways returned in October 2021.

Dutch airline KLM began its nonstop Austin-Amsterdam route on March 28, 2022. Meanwhile, German airline Lufthansa resumed its nonstop route to Frankfurt on April 8, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. British airline Virgin Atlantic launched its nonstop route to London Heathrow on May 25.