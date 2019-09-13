The group ‘Marathon Kids’ aims to help kids embrace healthy living

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The organization Marathon Kids has a mission to get children on their feet and running. So far, 31,000 kids in Austin are taking part.

Austin Mayor Adler has proclaimed September 13, 2019, to be Marathon Kids Day. To celebrate, Marathon Kids will host a morning celebration to kick off its 24th season in Austin.

More than 30,000 students in 81 AISD elementary schools will run with Marathon Kids this year. Students will run in quarter-mile increments during the school day, and track their personal progress towards the goal of reaching 104.8 miles or four marathons over the course of the school year.