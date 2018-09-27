The easiest ways to get to ACL Fest 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Austin City Limits festival (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is fast approaching.

The weekends of Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 will see thousands of people flock to Zilker Park. Unfortunately, no parking is allowed at Zilker during the festival.

The good news is that you can plan ahead with these handy guidelines provided by ACL.

ACL has provided a handy guide and map to help festival goers navigate their way to and frm the event. (Photo Courtesy ACL)

Official Festival Shuttle ACL will have shuttles transporting festival-goers from Republic Square on both weekends for free. The shuttles will begin service at 10 a.m, and the final shuttle will return from the park at 11 p.m.

Capital Metro CapMetro will have their high-frequency bus lines 801, 803, 2,7,10, and 20 stopping regularly at Republic Square where the shuttles pick up. CapMetro is also extending its rail schedule during the festival. Check the Cap Metro website to plan your trip.

B-Cycle B-cycle stations are all around Austin, and they can be dropped off at the station on Barton Springs Road and Sterzing Street, just a short walk from the festival.

Pedicabs Hailing a pedicab is a great way to get around during the festival. The pedicab staging area is on the northeast corner of Barton Springs Road and Azie Morton Road.

Dockless bicycles and scooters Grabbing the closest dockless scooter can be a great way for you to get to the festival or to Republic Square to grab a shuttle. There will be a drop-off area along Toomey Road. There will be limited secondary parking along Azie Morton Road. No dockless device will be allowed on the trail or at the event entrance.

Personal bicycles If you have your own bicycle, pedal your way down to the festival. ACL is providing racks to lock up your bike in the same lot as the racks for dockless bikes along Toomey Road. Secondary parking will be along Azie Morton Road and there will be even more limited parking for personal bicycles on Stratford Drive.

Rideshares and taxicabs Hail a ride and get picked up and dropped off at one of three zones nearby the festival. Get dropped off along Wallingwood Drive, Lee Barton Drive, or Veterans Drive. A taxicab stand will also be southeast of William Barton Drive.

And if you're up for it — and close enough — walking is always an option.

For those driving to the event, please be aware that westbound Barton Springs, Toomey, and Butler Roads will be closed off to vehicular traffic from 9-11 p.m. every night.