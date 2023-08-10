Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 10, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Domain has started the first phase of a multi-million dollar renovation project that will last for the next two years.

According to a release about the project, the first phase will focus on “providing the shopping destination’s exteriors with a refreshed look and feel that complements the expansive high-end retail selection.”

The renovation will pave the way for the addition of several new boutiques and brands, including The Webster, Zimmermann, Veronica Beard, and more to be announced at a later date.

Century Oaks Plaza, located between True Food Kitchen and North Italia, will also be “reimagined” during the renovations. The plaza will feature refinished terraced seating and a new lawn space, per the release.

The Domain will undergo additional phases of renovation, which will take place throughout 2024 and 2025. The phases include further construction on building facades on the north end of the property and newly refreshed outdoor space on Agave Lane, which will feature landscaping, several seat walls, and a valet parking area.

Rendering of a multi-million dollar renovation project The Domain will undergo until 2025. (Photo courtesy: The Domain)

Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the end of October, and all stores will remain open and accessible during construction.