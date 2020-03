CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Shopping center investment company Simon announced Wednesday it will close all its shopping centers, including mall and premium outlets, until March 29 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Locally, that includes very popular shopping spots:

The Domain

Round Rock Premium Outlets

Lakeline Mall

Barton Creek Square

San Marcos Premium Outlets

To see all the Simon properties in Texas, you can check out their website.