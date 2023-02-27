AUSTIN (KXAN) – Several Black-led and Black-serving nonprofits in Central Texas are getting more than $350,000 from The Black Fund at Austin Community Foundation.

The fund, which launched in 2022, is a collective giving network aimed at unleashing the power of Black-led organizations and uplift solutions to benefit the Black community in Central Texas. It is part of the Austin Community’s Foundation strategy to close the opportunity gap in Central Texas. Leaders behind The Black Fund said it is driven by data and community voice. Their goal is to foster an equitable environment that nurtures the growth, economic security and wellness of Black people.

“We’ve put a lot into this. We’ve come a really long way in a very short amount of time and we still have so much further to go, we have such big visions about what the future looks like,” said Terry P. Mitchell, co-chair of The Black Fund.

Community members gathered at The Paramount Theatre Monday to celebrate the 21 nonprofits selected to receive $355,000 from The Black Fund.

The show featured appearances by Roland Martin, Taméca Jones, Alesia Lani, Ballet Afrique, Cha’keeta Banita, and Tje Austin.

“It’s just the beginning. While we are honoring our progress tonight, there’s a long way to go and I look forward to getting back into it and the momentum that’s coming, because we’ve been here, we’ve been doing the work,” said Pamela Benson Owens, co-chair of The Black Fund.

The fund has invested in several impact areas including education, health and wellness, power building, advocacy and wealth building. Leaders said their theory of change is based on empowering Black leaders to help create a more sustainable community that benefits all people.

The unrestricted, general operating grants were distributed to the following nonprofits:

African American Leadership Institute (AALI)

Allure Alliance

Austin Black Physicians Association

Austin Urban Technology Movement

Black Makers Market

Black Mamas ATX

Black Mamas Village Austin

Black Trans Leadership of Austin

Capitol View Arts

Changing Expectations

Excellence and Advancement Foundation

Family Preservation Leadership Council

Grassroots Leadership

Maternal Health Equity Collaborative

Roslyn’s Novel

The Man in Me

If you’d like to donate or learn more about The Black Fund, click here.