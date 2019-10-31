The Austin Sobering Center celebrates its 1-year anniversary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Sobering Center’s doors have been officially open for one year.

Workers celebrated the one-year anniversary Wednesday.

The center is an alternative for people who are detained by police for being drunk in public. They would otherwise go to the emergency room or jail. The Sobering Center says it will soon be able to pick up people who need its services instead of an officer making the drop-off.

“We have been fortunate enough to purchase a van, this van will allow us to go to local emergency rooms and to respond to requests from law enforcement,” said the Chair of the Sobering Center’s Board of Directors Jana Ortega.

The center has helped over 2,000 people since its opening.