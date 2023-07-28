Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 28, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it still communicates with the Texas Department of Public Safety, “but whatever strategy [DPS] deploys is going to be up to them,” APD Assistant Chief Jeff Greenwalt said.

Earlier this month, Interim City Manager Jesus Garza suspended the City’s partnership with DPS with the approval of Mayor Kirk Watson. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the added DPS staff members to continue their operations in Austin. He also directed an additional 30 troopers to patrol the streets.

Prior to the partnership, DPS was already in Austin, working highway patrol, special criminal operations and Capitol safety. When the partnership began, 80 additional troopers and 20 additional Criminal Investigations Division (CID) agents were deployed in Austin.

“It was disappointing,” Greenwalt said of the announcement to end the partnership. “I think a lot of officers wanted to see that continued support, I think a lot of officers knew that there would be less officers, less backup out there to help them out.”

Watson told us the decision to suspend the partnership hinged on a DPS traffic stop involving a man and his young son.

“I feel like we had a partnership that had promise to it,” Watson said. “But when you can’t defend certain actions, you have to, as I’ve said from the very beginning, you have to make changes.”

Below is a transcribed portion of KXAN’s interview with Greenwalt about DPS’ operations in Austin following the mayor and city manager’s move to end the partnership.

KXAN’s Brianna Hollis speaks one-on-one with APD Asst. Chief Jeff Greenwalt about DPS’ role in the City of Austin.

Brianna Hollis, Reporter: What has changed then since the partnership ended when it comes to APD’s role with DPS, is it just fewer meetings at city hall, are both agencies working together on finding the right areas to deploy, looking at crime stats, is that still happening?

APD Assistant Chief Jeff Greenwalt: We do communicate but not as much as we used to. When there was an official request from the COA, DPS came and talked to our council directly, they came and sat at some of the meetings at the HQ and we chatted about what we’re seeing in the community and where we wanted them to be. Now all of their deployment strategies and their decisions are completely up to them. We don’t have any visibility into that. I think they kind of know from the partnership where the problems are in Austin, so I don’t think they’ve deviated from that. But whatever strategy they deploy is going to be up to them.

During public briefings, APD Chief Data Officer Jonathan Kringen presented statistics he said showed having DPS in town reduced violent crime across the city.

Greenwalt pointed to a juvenile’s confession in an arrest affidavit that stated a group of suspects slowed their gang-related activity when they knew DPS troopers were patrolling the Riverside area.

In a separate interview, KXAN Anchor Daniel Marin spoke with Mayor Watson about APD’s relationship with DPS following his decision regarding the partnership.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all to know they’re still talking to each other. It’s not as though when the partnership ended, there was a banishment of people to not talk to each other, that would be silly,” Watson said.

The partnership began in March as a way to supplement APD while the department remains short roughly 300 officers. APD said it used a data-driven approach to deploy troopers to patrol areas with the highest numbers of 911 calls for violent crimes. The initiative has drawn criticism from community advocacy groups concerned the efforts targeted underserved communities. Following city council briefings where some council members shared those concerns, APD adjusted the approach to spread troopers out more across the city.

Watson believes the best way to fix the APD staffing crisis is for the City and the Austin Police Association to come to an agreement about a police contract.

“We’re looking at ways to increase our cadet classes, we’re looking at ways to keep officers on the job,” he said.