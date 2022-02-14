‘That’s it, I’m coming down to your office’: Mail-in ballot concern as early voting begins

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ahead of Friday’s deadline to submit an application to vote by mail in Travis County, a KXAN viewer said she’s had a tough time making sure hers was submitted.

Pflugerville retiree Mindy Sue Cohen said she sent her application to the county’s elections division in January. A month later and after several phone calls, she said the office told her it wasn’t able to confirm her filing was in its system.

“I said, ‘OK, I’m coming down to your office,'” Cohen told KXAN.

She made the trip to the elections office at the Travis County building along Airport Boulevard to turn in another application in person. She said she was forced to park in a nearby lot due to a lack of open spaces.

“I was able to walk a long distance, through traffic, through traffic to get to their office, but not everybody [eligible to vote by mail] is able to do that,” Cohen said. “This is a deterrent to voting, and I think it’s reprehensible.”

Voter Mindy Sue Cohen sits at her kitchen table (Photo: KXAN)

KXAN reached out to the elections division for comment Monday but did not receive a response by deadline.

Cohen said she doesn’t blame Travis County. She blames the stricter voting rules set in place by state lawmakers during the last legislative cycle. The changes have led to application rejections and litigation.

“I think the only way you’re going to see any shifts or changes to the [new] mail-in ballot procedures is if there is a judicial intervention,” said communication and political science professor Dr. Richard Pineda.

State GOP leaders including Gov. Greg Abbott have maintained the sweeping bill voted into law last September makes it “easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Fresh polling from UT Austin’s the Texas Politics Project shows a party line split on the issue, with Republicans heavily favoring stricter rules to vote in Texas following repeated, unsubstantiated claims the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”

Red represents Republican voters, blue Democratic in the above chart (Image: The Texas Politics Project and KXAN)

“I think this reflects the cultivation of doubt in the integrity of the [election] process,” said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Policy Project.

Back in Pflugerville, Cohen said she believes there are others just as fired up as she is.

“Maybe they don’t feel comfortable for whatever reason standing up for their voting rights, but I have no problem doing that,” she said.