Thanksgiving travel at Austin airport back to pre-pandemic levels

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 280,000 passengers flew out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport over the Thanksgiving season this year, meaning travel numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to airport officials, 284,198 passengers went through TSA screening from the Friday before Thanksgiving to the Sunday after.

That’s almost triple the total from 2020, when Texas was well into the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 97,287 passengers flew out of AUS that year.

This year’s total is also higher than 2019, before the pandemic. A total of 247,694 passengers flew that year.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving season at AUS. This year, 30,048 passengers flew on that date. Unusually, the Sunday before Thanksgiving was busier, with 32,175 passengers, making it the second-busiest day ever at the airport.

The busiest-day ever was set last month. More than 35,000 passengers flew out of AUS on Oct. 25, the Monday after F1 weekend in Austin.