Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The red carpet was rolled out Saturday at a Whataburger for the 100th birthday of a World War II veteran in Malakoff Texas.

The guest of honor C.J “Red” Wallace was dropped off at his usual establishment in a white stretch limousine, where family and friends were waiting to greet him.

For years, Wallace had been a regular at this particular Whataburger, and employees decked out the restaurant in his honor.

Wallace served as an Army radar technician in World War II and fought to liberate Europe from Nazi control. He lived most of his life in Arlington, Texas and worked at General Motors for 27 years.

Wallace was given 100 birthday cards on this special day. When asked what his secret to a long life is, he says it's exercise, and he still tries to spend as much time outdoors as he can.