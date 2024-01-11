Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Plenty of Austinites will be bundling up in the coming days as a wintry cold front makes its way into Central Texas. Arctic air, strong winds and a low chance for a few wintry mix showers are possible, but KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team doesn’t foresee any major ice accumulation in the forecast.

Here’s a look at some of the preventative measures residents can take now to be weather-ready ahead of the cold front.

Fill up your gas tank, add air to tires

Drivers should make sure their vehicles are properly fueled in advance of the storm to prevent a low-fuel scenario while out driving. Alongside filling up your gas tank, it’s strongly recommended to add air to your tires to prevent low tire pressure or, even worse, a flat tire.

When cold weather arrives, the lower temperatures cause air to contract, which causes the air molecules to not move around, according to Burt Brothers Tire & Service. When air molecules stop moving, Burt Brothers experts said the molecules aren’t able to fill the inner space of the tire, causing the tires to deflate.

Stock your home with non-perishables, water

In the event of a power outage or any sudden changes in road conditions, residents are encouraged to keep several days’ worth of non-perishable food for each person in their homes. Similarly, experts at the Red Cross advise people to have on hand at least one gallon of drinking water per person per day, especially if it looks like several days of severe weather are in the forecast.

Prepare an emergency kit

Some possible items in a winter emergency kit can include:

Flashlights with extra batteries

Backup and portable chargers

Portable radio

First aid kit

Prescription medications

Matches in a sealed plastic bag

Candles

Non-electric can opener

Hand sanitizer, wet wipes

Cash

Whistle

Similar to emergency kits kept in one’s home, the Red Cross suggests people keep kits inside their vehicles in case they get stranded. Items like a blanket, warm clothing, a first aid kit, non-perishable food, water and boots are all suggested. Likewise, in the event of ice or snow, a snow shovel, windshield scraper and ice-melting products are key investments.

Bundle in layers before heading outside

If you need to leave your home, the Red Cross said people should make sure their nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes are fully covered in warm and dry clothing since those parts of the body are at the highest risk for frostbite.

The Red Cross said layers of loose clothing, a coat, hat, mittens, a scarf and water-resistant boots are essential items to wear during extreme cold.

Keep heating supplies on hand

For those with fireplaces or wood stoves, make sure to keep ample dry firewood on hand. Kerosene heaters are also an alternative heating source option during an emergency, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

People should never burn charcoal indoors since it releases carbon monoxide and can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Gas-powered portable generators are a heating source that should be set up in a dry, outdoor area away from air intakes to avoid similar poisoning threats.

Remember the four P’s

Experts advise people, pets, plants and pipes should all be properly cared for in advance of inclement or sub-freezing weather. Pets, plants and people should remain indoors during the freeze, and pipes need to be wrapped with insulation material and prepared before the onset of the freeze.

KXAN has a host of winter weather tips and tricks stories online.