Texas voters oppose 3-1 refusing service to LGBTQ community, poll finds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Quinnipiac University Poll released Thursday found that Texas voters say 71-22% that businesses should not be allowed to refuse service to someone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Every listed party, gender, education, age, racial and religious group opposes a business refusing service, the independent Quinnipiac University Poll finds.

By a narrower 58–35%, Texas voters oppose a business refusing service, even when the business says homosexuality violates the owner’s religious beliefs.

When religion is cited, support for a business refusing service is 57–33% among Republicans, 50–43% among white men and 63–29% among white Evangelicals. Catholics oppose 68–27% refusing service based on religious grounds.

“Texas voters are not easy to categorize," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "Even on hot-button matters, they are not necessarily predictable. And, in fact, many might be surprised that the liberal position sometimes predominates,”

