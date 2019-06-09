Texas voters oppose 3-1 refusing service to LGBTQ community, poll finds
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Quinnipiac University Poll released Thursday found that Texas voters say 71-22% that businesses should not be allowed to refuse service to someone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Every listed party, gender, education, age, racial and religious group opposes a business refusing service, the independent Quinnipiac University Poll finds.
By a narrower 58–35%, Texas voters oppose a business refusing service, even when the business says homosexuality violates the owner’s religious beliefs.
When religion is cited, support for a business refusing service is 57–33% among Republicans, 50–43% among white men and 63–29% among white Evangelicals. Catholics oppose 68–27% refusing service based on religious grounds.
“Texas voters are not easy to categorize," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "Even on hot-button matters, they are not necessarily predictable. And, in fact, many might be surprised that the liberal position sometimes predominates,”
Austin's Second Street neighborhood ranked among friendliest in US by National Geographic
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin's Second Street neighborhood recently was listed on National Geographic Traveler's list of 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.
The list was formulated using a survey gauging walkability, home affordability, public spaces, restaurants, etc. In addition, social media and perception data from TripAdvisor and Yelp were factored.
The Second Street listing mentions the Moody Theater, home of Austin City Limits; the Violet Crown Cinema and The Line hotel.Read the Full Article
Documents shed light on what some Austin CEOs earn versus rank-and-file
AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The disparity in pay between the C-suite and the rank-and-file can be vast or relatively small — depending on where you work.
Last year, a federal rule kicked in requiring most public companies to disclose the pay gap between their CEO and what their median employee earns. It was a provision of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act approved by Congress in 2010.
So, for the second year, Austin Business Journal broke down pay ratios at Austin-area public companies contained in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.Read the Full Article
Skin Cancer Foundation offering free screenings this weekend at Zilker Park
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the rising temperatures outside experts are offering free full-body skin cancer screenings this weekend at Zilker Park.
Hosted by the Skin Cancer Foundation, local dermatologists are volunteering their time to give screenings to patients who attend.
It's estimated that more than 4,200 cases of melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer, will be diagnosed this year.Read the Full Article
