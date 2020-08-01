Texas Trump supporters to form caravan on Austin highways Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Supporters of Donald Trump from across Texas will form a caravan on Austin’s highways on Saturday in a show of support for the president.

Starting at noon, participants in the MAGA Drag the Interstate event will begin driving a loop around I-35, US 183, Mopac and SH 71.

Organizers of the event claim that people from Houston, Dallas and San Antonio are driving to Austin to take part in the parade.

People taking part were encouraged to display pro-Trump banners and flags in their vehicles.

Photos and videos posted on social media on Saturday morning show lines of vehicles in parking lots in preparation for the rally.

It is unclear how significantly the event, which is due to end at 2:30 p.m., will affect traffic in Austin.