Texas substitute teacher who brought karaoke machine to class asked to leave

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Bowie High School substitute teacher was asked to leave early in the school day Friday after he was recorded by students singing with a karaoke machine.

An Austin Independent School District representative said the teacher was asked to leave after the first period because he “wasn’t following [their] best practices.”

Contrary to rumors, AISD said the teacher was a registered substitute and was placed on campus by AISD to cover a class. KXAN received a tip the teacher, who has not been identified by the district, just walked into the classroom posing as a substitute and was later arrested, which prompted us to ask AISD about it. The teacher was not arrested, AISD said.

A Bowie student sent us a video of the substitute teacher belting out what we think is the song “Toxic” by Britney Spears, but it’s hard to tell for sure.

AISD confirmed the teacher brought a karaoke machine to the class. AISD said the teacher didn’t have a formal AISD badge but was checked in through the front office through the visitor system, and that includes a background check.

“All processes were followed, it was simply a case of a substitute not following our practices,” AISD said.

The school district confirmed the sub did pick up another job at Austin High School after the Bowie High incident and “was relieved of his duty,” but not after performing another song (possibly Lady Gaga).

KXAN has reached out to the substitute teacher for an explanation, and once we hear back, we’ll update this story.