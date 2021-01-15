Texas State Capitol to close Saturday through Inauguration Day due to planned ‘armed protests’

Texas DPS patrols outside the Texas State Capitol as the legislative session gets underway and Inauguration Day inches closer (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced temporary closures at the Texas State Capitol and grounds starting Saturday and lasting through Wednesday of next week in preparation for possible armed protests.

This comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned of possible unrest at all 50 state capitals as Jan. 20, or Inauguration Day for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, inches closer.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is aware of armed protests planned at the Texas State Capitol this week and violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts,” said Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw in a press release.

The agency said it has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol. It is working with the FBI and the Austin Police Department to monitor any events that may happen.

Texas DPS tightened security at the Capitol after armed protesters showed up Tuesday at the start of the Texas Legislative Session.

The agency is encouraging people to report suspicious activity online.