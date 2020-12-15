Texas State Capitol grounds reopening for first time in months, building remains closed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State Preservation Board (SPB) says the Capitol grounds is reopening Wednesday while the Capitol building will remain closed.

SPB said they are working with other agencies to reopen the grounds to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The SPB closed access to Capitol grounds back in March in hopes of reducing the exposure to COVID-19.

The State Preservation Board was established in 1983 during the 68th Legislature for preserving and maintaining the Texas Capitol, the Governor’s Mansion, the General Land Office Building, the Texas State Cemetery and operates the Bullock Texas State History Museum.

