Texas Senate adjourns session by honoring Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Senate closed out the legislative session Monday afternoon by honoring Jake Ehlinger, the 20-year-old Longhorns football player who died on May 6.

Texas Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, an Austin Democrat, brought forward Senate Resolution 500 in memory of the late athlete and formally extended condolences to his family.

“Jake Ehlinger was an exceptional young man whose indomitable will, generous spirit, and enthusiasm for living each day to the fullest had a profound impact on all who were privileged to share in his life,” the resolution stated.

Ehlinger, who is the younger brother of longtime Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, died at a home near the University of Texas campus, according to the Austin Police Department.

“Jake’s radiant smile, selfless concern for others, and unwavering commitment to family brought joy and inspiration to all who knew him,” the resolution said. “He was beloved by the many who crossed his path, and he leaves behind memories that will be cherished forever by his family and countless friends.”

By adopting the resolution, lawmakers will now provide a copy of the document to Ehlinger’s family members “as an expression of deepest sympathy from the Texas Senate and that when the Senate adjourns this day, it do so in memory of Jake Ehlinger.”

The cause of death has not yet been released. Ehlinger was a walk-on linebacker for the Longhorns after a standout career at Westlake High School, where he was honorable mention All-State and named the District 25-6A defensive MVP as a senior.