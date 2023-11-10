AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas School for the Deaf said Wednesday it will cut back workers at its location on South Congress Avenue.

TSD said in a statement it was going to outsource interpreters at the school.

TSD did not say when the outsourcing would take place or which provider it would use.

In the statement, the school thanked the in-house interpreters “for the dedication and hard work … in ensuring that language barriers are overcome and effective communication is maintained.”

TSD said outsourcing the service would save money on interpreting “ultimately enhancing the efficient allocation of resources to other vital areas of our school.”

The school said it would choose “a reputable language service provider that shares our school’s values and commitment to quality. We will collaborate closely with the selected provider to ensure a seamless and transparent transfer of responsibilities.”