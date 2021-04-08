Texas School for the Deaf students surprised with 30 brand new bikes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin got a big surprise Thursday.

They received 30 brand new bicycles. This effort was started by Juan Soto and his daughter, Lucero, last year.

They had the goal of repairing and giving away 100 bikes so children could have fun and get some fresh air during the pandemic.

They met that goal and received a request for 30 bikes from the Texas School for the Deaf, but that was a big order to fill for the small team.

So when the bicycle company, Woom, heard about it — they helped by donating 50 new bikes. Thirty for the school and 20 for Soto’s initiative.

“All kids deserve a bike, and if they can’t afford one it doesn’t matter. They should get one regardless. And that’s what were trying to do,” Soto said.

100BikesForKids has a GoFundMe page if you want to help them out. Soto said the money raised will go toward bike repairs.