AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas School for the Deaf will have new leadership, following the announcement of its next superintendent.

Peter L. Bailey was selected to serve as the 28th superintendent of TSD, according to a Friday news release. Bailey’s upcoming tenure comes in the wake of Superintendent Claire Bugen’s retirement following 25 years leading TSD and 48 years teaching at the school.

Bailey has “served in a number of leadership positions in the field of Deaf Education” for more than 30 years, per the release.

Some of his prior experience includes leading as a school administrator at The Learning Center for the Deaf in Massachusetts, the Maryland School for the Deaf, the Delaware School for the Deaf, the Texas School for the Deaf and the American School for the Deaf in Connecticut.

Currently, he works as superintendent at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia.

Bailey’s education includes a bachelor of science in human services along with a master of science in organizational management and leadership from Springfield College in Massachusetts, per the release.

“We are excited to announce the appointment of Peter Bailey who is widely recognized for his outstanding leadership and commitment to student success,” said TSD Governing Board President Shawn Saladin in the release.