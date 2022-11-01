As business booms for restaurants, the future looks bright for spots such as Bar Peached in Austin. (Blake DeVine/KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Restaurants, bars and other similar establishments in Texas now have an opportunity to receive state government support for losses incurred during the state’s pandemic-related shutdowns.

The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program, or TTIR, began taking applications for food service and drinking places on Nov. 1. The application window for the category will run through Nov. 22.

Launched in July, the TTIR program was established to provide one-time reimbursement grants of up to $20,000 for the recovery of Texas businesses in the tourism, travel and hospitality industries that were negatively impacted by Covid-19.

