Texas Restaurant Association connecting with hospitals to provide food for healthcare workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather has left many people stranded and some of them are healthcare workers.

A spokesperson from St. David’s HealthCare tells us because of the severe weather and road conditions the hospitals have been providing sleeping arrangements and meals for employees so they don’t have to travel in these dangerous conditions.

During this time the hospital system says they have had to provide more meals to their staff and because of this they are working with multiple sources including the Texas Restaurant Association to make sure their employees are fed.

“I was talking to a lot of restaurants lately and they have a lot of product available,” said Anna Tauzin, TRA’s chief revenue and innovation officer. “No one is coming in to eat it, but more importantly to buy it. So, one of the things we heard is, one of the hospitals reached out to us and asked if we could come up with some kind of matchmaking to get restaurants involved with hospitals and hospitals involved with restaurants.”

The Texas Restaurant Association says the hospitals will buy the food from the restaurants. They are still working to connect hospitals that need assistance and have posted a link on their website if you would like to help.