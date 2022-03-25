AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in two years, the stands will be packed for the Texas Relays as high school, college and professional athletes head to Austin.

“It is always something you look forward to on every level,” said Mychal Dungey, who competed in the Texas Relays both in high school and college.

The former Austin High School sprinter was a two-time state champion in the 200 meters, he then went on to be a three-time All-American at TCU. Dungey says the exposure athletes get at the Texas Relays can put someone on the map and lead to scholarships.

“You could be from a 1A school, 2A, 3A and you are just running with kids in your area, but when you go to Texas Relays, you are going to be around everybody,” Dungey said.

Stacey Clack-Jones was a former Texas sprinter who competed in the Texas Relays. She too knows just how important the events can be for a high school athlete.

“If you were great enough to compete at Texas Relays, you knew you pretty much put in the work you needed to be successful,” she said.

The event is expected to bring in about 1,000 teams and more than 7,000 athletes.

“Sometimes a kid we might not even be recruiting can catch you in the corner of the eye just the way the kid moves,” said Edrick Floreal, UT head track and field coach “Potential wise, that kid could become one of the stars and you could pick that kid up and recruit him.”

The event runs through Saturday.