Texas police unions want Travis County DA to stop announcing APD indictments until after election

APA and CLEAT ask DA Garza to hold of on any indictments during primary and early voting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and Austin Police Association called on Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza to cease any announcements regarding any prosecuted cases involving Austin Police Department officers until after the Democratic primary and runoffs.

This comes as APA said there could be a statement Thursday or Friday announcing the indictment of a number of officers involved in the 2020 racial injustice protests.

“The district attorney is using this case to drive voters to the polls,” said Ken Casaday, APA president. “He is driving people to vote for a far-left radical ex-city councilman who is running for Congress. Greg Casar did more to ruin the city of Austin through spearheading the defunding of the police movement more than anyone else in the history of the city of Austin, and DA Jose Garza is following in his footsteps.”

A spokesperson for Casar said that, as a council member and now as a Congressional candidate, he (Casar) has no bearing or influence over these cases, and that the timing of this case has been set for over a year.

KXAN reached out to the DA’s office for a comment but has not heard back yet.

“If there are officers who have done something wrong we understand, but these officers were only doing what they were told to do with the equipment the city of Austin provided them during those days of the riots,” Casaday said.

In a press release sent from CLEAT, it states that “the timing of these politicized cases is intended to drive up voter turnout during the early voting period of the Democratic primaries for the George Soros anti-police candidates.”