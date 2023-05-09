WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — At the onset of the pandemic, an unlikely pair struck up a friendship. Three years later, the COVID-era pen pals met for the first time.

Helen Griffith is a resident at Alexis Pointe Senior Living in Wimberley. When COVID-19 restrictions went in place in spring 2020, she signed up for a community pen pal club.

At the onset of the pandemic, an unlikely pair struck up a friendship. Three years later, the COVID-era pen pals met for the first time. (Courtesy: Alexis Pointe Senior Living)

Through it, she met Lillian, then a third-grader who was at home for remote learning. The two began writing one another and developed a friendship.

Now in sixth grade, Lillian said some time had passed since she and Helen had last spoken. On April 21, Lillian hand-delivered a letter to Helen, with the two meeting for the first time.

“There were lots of hugs and tears of happiness,” said Katy Starr, Alexis Pointe’s community relations director, in a release. “Sometimes, the smallest things can make all of the difference.”

Alexis Pointe continues to offer a pen pal club for those interested. Community members looking to join it can contact Alexis Pointe at 512-842-4152 or via email at crd@alexispointe-sl.com.