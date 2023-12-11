AUSTIN (KXAN) — Facing off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas A&M University and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, Texas Monthly awarded Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick its “Bum Steer of the Year.”

Last year’s award toasted to the “dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state our the past twelve months,” with the City of Austin taking the crown. Previous years’ winners included Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Democratic Party and former Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen.

In its tribute to Patrick, Texas Monthly referred to the lieutenant governor as “arguably the most powerful politician the state has produced in a quarter century.” The article referenced Patrick’s oversight over Paxton’s impeachment trial, his pushes for school vouchers and reversal of his previous plans to step down in 2027, instead announcing his interest in seeking another term in office.

“The past year was one of crowning achievements for the lieutenant governor. Having taken almost complete control of the 31-member state Senate, over which he presides, he’s accomplished nearly everything he set out to do a decade ago, and the Republican Party of Texas has more or less rebuilt around him,” the article read in part.

The complete “Bum Steer of the Year” article is available to read online.