Texas man traveling to Austin reported missing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 31-year-old man who was traveling from Houston to Austin was reported missing over the weekend, according to the Austin Police Department.

Timothy Perez has been missing since Saturday, March 5. He was last seen near the intersection of Interstate 35 and West Parmer Lane, police said.

Perez is described by police as a Hispanic man with dark brown eyes, black hair and a long beard. He is 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you see Perez or have information on his location, you should call 911 immediately.

