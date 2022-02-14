Texas man arrested in string of storage unit burglaries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for victims to come forward and reclaim stolen property after the arrest of a “master lock picker” in December.

APD said Ian Roben Austin Linsey burglarized storage units at more than 12 Central Texas facilities from March through December 2021.

The man was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Dec. 14 in a stolen U-Haul van, police said. The van was full of stolen property from multiple Central Texas storage units.

According to the release, police have identified these affected storage facilities:

1321 W 5 th St., Public Storage

St., Public Storage 1213 W 6 th St., Public Storage

St., Public Storage 10931 Research Blvd., Public Storage

12318 N Mopac Expy., Public Storage

2301 E Ben White Blvd., Public Storage (S. Industrial Dr.)

1507 W William Cannon Dr., Security Self Storage

6204 Oakclaire Dr., Stash-N-Go Oakhill

1714 E Parmer Ln., Life Storage

2707 ONeal Ln., Stash-N-Go Storage

Unknown storage units in Kyle and Buda

Storage units in Pflugerville behind Casa Garcia’s

Unknown storage units in Thorndale

More storage units may have been burglarized. Police said due to Linsey’s abilities, storage facility employees don’t know which units have been burglarized, so tenants have not been contacted. The suspect sold items at nearly 500 pawn shops in the area.



If you have been a victim at one of these storage units, you should contact Det. D. Hanson at (512) 974-4457 or email Dawn.Hanson@austintexas.gov.