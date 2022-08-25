AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Lottery said Wednesday it will move its Austin claim center over the weekend.
The claim center opens Monday at 8 a.m. in the George H.W. Bush Building at 1801 Congress Ave.
The claim center’s current location at 611 E. 6th St. will be closed to the public on Friday.
The building in the Texas Capitol complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
Lottery officials said Wednesday you should follow directional signage and proceed to the building lobby entrance on East 18th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street.
The new claim center will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The nearest public parking is available in Garage R at the southeast corner of Brazos Street and East 18th Street.
Here’s what you can do if you win a lotto prize:
- All Lotto Texas®, Powerball® and Mega Millions® grand or jackpot prizes regardless of the amount, all prizes paid out in annuity payments, and any prize greater than $5 million will continue to be processed by appointment only at the new Texas Lottery Commission headquarters’ location in Austin.
- Prizes of $600 up to $2.5 million may be claimed at any Texas Lottery claim center, while prizes above $2.5 million up to $5 million may only be claimed at the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston or San Antonio claim centers.
- Prizes of $599 or less may continue to be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer, and all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes of up to $5 million may continue to be claimed via mail.