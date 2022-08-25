AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Lottery said Wednesday it will move its Austin claim center over the weekend.

The claim center opens Monday at 8 a.m. in the George H.W. Bush Building at 1801 Congress Ave.

The claim center’s current location at 611 E. 6th St. will be closed to the public on Friday.

The building in the Texas Capitol complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.

Lottery officials said Wednesday you should follow directional signage and proceed to the building lobby entrance on East 18th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street.

The new claim center will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The nearest public parking is available in Garage R at the southeast corner of Brazos Street and East 18th Street.

Map showing the new location for Texas Lottery Drawing Studio and Austin claim center. (Courtesy: Texas Lottery)

