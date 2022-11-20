AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas and state-level LGBTQ+ organizations have spoken out in the wake of an overnight mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ night club that left at least 5 dead and 25 wounded.

The shooting happened just before midnight at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ night club. The shooter was apprehended by patrons and has since been taken into custody, per reporting from the New York Times, with NBC News reporting officials are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

“Today we are met with yet another devastating reminder of the very real threats facing the LGBTQ+ community in this country, following the overnight shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that was hosting a drag show,” the Texas Freedom Network said in a statement. “This should be a clear indication to politicians who choose to continue to target and discriminate against the transgender community, especially with legislation that targets transgender children, that their actions and rhetoric can have horrifying consequences.”

In a statement Sunday, the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce shared its support for the victims, their families and the first responders who assisted at Club Q.

“The fight for equality is not over and we echo Senator Bennet’s statement that ‘we must do more to protect the LGBTQ+ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form.”

Rene Slataper serves as pastor of Hope United Georgetown, a congregation with strong LGBTQ+ roots. He said this mass shooting is eerily reminiscent of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, where 49 people were killed and 53 wounded.

“I think the similar feeling that comes to mind is going back to that idea of sanctuary, and that safety and that being taken,” he said. “But I also think that in the aftermath of Pulse, people were coming together in the community to ask themselves in what ways can be safer? In what ways can we call on our allies? In what ways can we ask people to stand with us and to stand vigil.”

When it comes to LGBTQ+ allies, Slataper said now is an integral time to help support legislative protections and policies that assist queer community members, as well as to check in on those who might be directly or indirectly impacted by this attack.

For many LGBTQ+ people, queer bars have served as a source of refuge, community and solace. From a historic standpoint, they are often considered on the forefront of LGBTQ+ liberation efforts.

“When I think of what those spaces do for queer people, it provides sanctuary. And it reminds me of church,” he said. “And it reminds me of getting together and fellowship and really being with people who know…and for that place to be threatened or for it to feel unsafe feels like people are being gutted. It feels like safety is being stripped away.”

Sunday also marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, an international date that honors the memory of victims of anti-transgender violence. Beginning at 6 p.m., Hope United will host a public vigil on Southwestern University’s campus in Georgetown, in front of the Smith Library Center.