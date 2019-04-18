Texas leaders react to redacted Mueller Report
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of Justice released a redacted version of the report Special Counsel Robert Mueller compiled on the Russian government's interfering with the 2016 Presidential Election. In it, his team writes President Trump's campaign made contact with representatives of Russia but did not have enough evidence to allege criminal conduct. The report is more than 400 pages long.
Early Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney General Barr held a press conference saying the report showed there was no collusion by President Trump or his campaign with Russia. That got Texas Congressmen talking.
“Instead of chief law enforcement officer, the Attorney General has become the excuse-maker-in-chief. To avoid being ostracized like Sessions, Barr seeks Trump’s trust while forsaking the public trust. He serves as the taxpayer-paid, personal attorney ‘fixer’ that Trump has always wanted," said Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin. "Like the continued handiwork of Republican congressional enablers, Barr’s propaganda and delays serve to feed the Trump formula: more tweets, less truth. Yet even Barr concedes extensive Russian aggression against our democracy—aggression, which Trump refuses to acknowledge or defend against.”
Rep. Doggett told KXAN he would have additional comments after reading more of the Mueller report.
Republican Congressmen had different takes.
“For the past two years, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election has consumed the Nation and spent millions of taxpayer dollars. Americans deserve full transparency, which is why I voted in favor of releasing the Special Counsel’s final report, and I am grateful to Attorney General Barr for doing so today," Congressman Roger Williams wrote KXAN, "The Nation should be pleased with the conclusions drawn in Mr. Mueller’s report, which confirms that the defamation campaign against the president was unfounded and baseless. I hope that my Democrat colleagues will use this opportunity to recalibrate and turn their attention to the important work that the American people elected us to do.”
"The conclusion is the same, no collusion. It is beyond time to move forward and address the real issues that are impacting the American people— lowering prescription drug prices, investing in economic growth, and fixing our broken immigration and health care systems," wrote Congressman John Carter to KXAN.
KXAN reached out to Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and Congressmen Michael McCaul and Bill Flores on this issue and has not heard back.
A spokesman for Congressman Chip Roy told KXAN he would not comment on the report.
