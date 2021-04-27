Texas lawmakers, capitol staffers wear pink in support of woman who reported drugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New details were released Tuesday regarding allegations that a lobbyist drugged a Texas Capitol staffer.

An employee of HillCo Partners is a person of interest in the Texas Department of Public Safety investigation. The firm said as part of its own internal investigation, it has learned the alleged incident happened on April 1.

KXAN’s John Engel was told a group of unnamed staffers and lobbyists met at the Austin Club on East 9th Street but moved to the Caroline on Congress close by. The lobbyist under scrutiny was reportedly present.

Attorneys for the lobbyist have denied the allegations and said no one at HillCo Partners had anything to do with the drugging of a legislative staffer.

We also asked Austin-Travis-county EMS to look through records for April 1 and 2. The agency said it received no calls for emergency medical services at either location on those dates.

Lawmakers and staffers wore pink at the Texas Capitol in support of the woman who reported the incident to Texas DPS.

The allegation was quickly condemned by leadership in the legislature, with House Speaker Dade Phelan calling the allegation a symptom of a culture that has been festering.

HillCo Partners hired two attorneys and a former law enforcement official for its internal investigation. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has not received a complaint or request for investigation by law enforcement.

In the Texas Senate Tuesday, all 31 senators signed on as joint authors to a bill from San Antonio Democrat José Menéndez.

It would require “sexual harassment prevention training and ethics training to register as a lobbyist.”

The bill was referred to the State Affairs committee.