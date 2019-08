AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas House of Representatives will host a public hearing on the 2021 redistricting process at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in conference room E1.030 at the Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.

The public will be able to share information they believe is relevant to the redistricting process.

For more information, call (512) 463-9948 or click here.