Texas House and Senate to gavel out of a 'nuts-and-bolts' session

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Members of the Texas Senate on the last day of the legislative session May 27, 2019 ( KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday, the Texas House and Senate will officially end their work at the Texas Legislature, ending the 140-day legislation session.

For the most part, the Republican-led legislature stayed away from controversial issues that divided the state in 2017; instead, they focused on difficult but important issues like Hurricane Harvey relief, public school finance reform and property tax reform.

Sunday, the Texas House and Senate approved a two-year state budget of $250 billion — a record. It includes upwards of $6 billion for public education, including teacher pay and more per-student spending; another $5 billion will go to pay local property taxes to ease the burden on homeowners.

It also includes smaller items like the creation of a nearly $1.7 billion account that local governments can tap into after natural disasters, plus $445 million to build new mental-health hospitals. There's also $100 million for school safety upgrades.

