AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will host a hiring event in Austin on Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The job fair event will be held at the Social Security Administration and Disability Determination Services Office, located at 6101 E. Oltorf, for various open positions within the Austin office.

The positions include Disability Specialists, as well as other positions, such as administrative support to the DS positions, including accounting, budget and technical support roles.

“This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who is motivated and compassionate about helping their fellow Texans,” said Mary Wolfe, DDS administrator and HHS deputy associate commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services. “We’re excited about the opportunity to connect with highly motivated and dedicated people who will join our team in this rewarding career.”

According to a release, the Texas HHSC offers competitive salaries, employer-paid health benefits, as well as paid vacation and sick leave.

“Information about careers and scheduling interviews will be available onsite. For some positions, interviews may be conducted on-site. Candidates are required to pass a state background check, as well as federal credentialing before they start work,” Texas HHSC said.

Organizers said people attending the event are not required to register beforehand, but candidates can RSVP to speed up the security process.