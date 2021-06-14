Texas heat: 6 heat illness-related incidents on Austin’s first 100° day of the year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS says medics responded to six heat illness-related incidents over a four hour span Monday.

ATCEMS says two people required an ice bath and one person had a core body temperature at 107 degrees. Austin had its first 100° day of 2021 nearly a month ahead of when we typically first see triple-digit heat.

ATCEMS asks that you stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed with summer temperatures already in Austin.

Here are some warning signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Cole, pale and clammy skin

If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should move to a cooler spot inside or in the shade, sit/lie down, apply a cool, wet cloth and sip water slowly. ATCEMS says if you have vomited and it continues, you should call for medical attention immediately.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which controls the flow of about 90% of the power in Texas, is asking residents to conserve power through Friday as temperatures in the state surge.

The council says the power grid will likely be tighter due to a high number of forced generation outages.

Monday afternoon data from ERCOT indicates forecasted demand may exceed capacity during peak heat hours in the afternoon, and it’s not expected to change much during the week with temperatures close to 100 degrees.