AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is hosting a career fair on Thursday.

The agency needs to fill multiple positions in Austin and across Texas.

According to HHSC, workers will help people access food, health care and cash assistance services through Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programs.

“These positions give compassionate people a chance to help their fellow Texans in need,” said Wayne Salter, HHSC deputy executive commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services in a press release. “We’re looking for highly motivated and dedicated people to join our team in this rewarding career.”

The fair is on Thursday at Workforce Solutions Capital Area (North) at 9001 N. IH 35, Suite 110 in Austin from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can apply on the HHSC’s jobs portal.