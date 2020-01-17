Texas gun control advocate prevented from getting free locks

AUSTIN (AP) — Emails show that a firearms trade association distributing taxpayer-funded gun locks to Texas residents to prevent accidental shootings advised the Austin Police Department not to give any to a woman affiliated with a gun control advocacy group.

The Police Department rejected Leesa Ross’ request last year for 100 cable locks that were being given out as part of a program that followed several mass shootings.

The Houston Chronicle reports the National Shooting Sports Foundation had expressed concerns that Ross’ gun control associations could risk alienating firearm owners. Ross is affiliated with Everytown for Gun Safety’s survivor network.

