AUSTIN (KXAN) — A girl who underwent her third cleft palate surgery this week is ensuring other children in the hospital have the support they need.

Along her medical journey, Charlotte “Lottie” Castagno, 11, has kept a stuffed dinosaur named Parry by her side.

As she prepared for her third surgery, she wanted to provide other children at Dell Children’s Medical Center with their own support dinosaurs.

Along with her mom, Winn, they started the “Parry Project.”

They collected over 100 Parry dinosaurs for other kids undergoing treatment. The stuffed animals were delivered Monday.

Charlotte “Lottie” Castagno, 11, collected over 100 stuffed dinosaurs for pediatric patients in Austin. (Courtesy: Dell Children’s Medical Center) Charlotte “Lottie” Castagno, 11, collected over 100 stuffed dinosaurs for pediatric patients in Austin. (Courtesy: Dell Children’s Medical Center)

“I wanted to give these to the children… because being with Parry helps me stay calm and everything,” Charlotte explained.

The family says Charlotte’s surgery this week went well.