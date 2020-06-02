Texas Gas Service seeks to fill open positions with virtual job fair Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Gas Service will hold a virtual job fair Tuesday as it tries to fill 16 open positions, they said.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., the natural gas agency will provide information on the open positions, which include service and field technicians, meter readers, and construction and maintenance inspectors.

“We are excited to be in a position to offer employment and fill these essential roles quickly within our company,” said Kimberly Carter, the director of operations. “If you qualify for an interview, the only thing needed for the interview is a device with internet access, a front-facing camera and a microphone.”

Interviews for qualified individuals could happen as early as Tuesday during the job fair. The fair is scheduled to last until 7 p.m.

Folks are asked to apply for their desired position in advance at the Texas Gas Service website.