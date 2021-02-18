Texas Gas Service asks customers to continue conserving gas as they work to relight east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gas Service is asking customers to continue conserving gas while they try to mitigate outages in east Austin.

Christy Penders, a spokesperson at Texas Gas Service, said they hope to have service back on for all customers affected by the outages, but also said it could take a couple of days to relight impacted customers.

Penders said the actions customers are taking to lower thermostats, turn down hot water heaters and sealing leaks around doors and windows are making a big difference.

In an interview with KXAN Wednesday, Penders explained while a repair crew in east Austin was working on a gas line that had issues, electric power was restored in the area triggering gas appliances to surge and knocking out service to about 300 customers.

“We are thankful to see the community responding so well to the calls for energy conservation,” said Shantel Norman, vice president of Operations for Texas Gas Service. “Our combined efforts are working, and we appreciate our customers. The key is for us all to remain vigilant and to keep up our efforts throughout this significant weather event.”

Texas Gas Service advises customers who lose service to call their emergency dispatch, (800) 959-5325, and they will send a technician out as quickly as current conditions allow.

Texas Gas Service said they will share updates on social media when the process begins.