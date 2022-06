AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Four months after a fire resulted in the shuttering of Texas French Bread, the owners of the Austin baking and dining staple have settled on a plan to partially reestablish the business.

On the evening of May 31, the bakery announced on social media that it has leased commissary space in Northeast Austin, where it is in the process of setting up a commercial kitchen and bakery.

