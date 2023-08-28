After a fire destroyed its building, Texas French Bread has reopened at the same site as a food truck. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas French Bread has slowly but surely been on its way to recovery after a fire destroyed the bakery a year and a half ago.

The Garden at Texas French Bread is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a newsletter and social media posts from the restaurant.

“Beginning today, we’ll be open 7 days a week in the TFB Garden,” the newsletter read in part. “I think our daytime breakfast & lunch service is a hidden gem — emphasis on the hidden part. A tall board-form concrete wall keeps the secret garden hidden (longer story on how that came to be for another day).”

The letter goes on to update readers about the progress of reopening the bakery’s main location.

According to the letter, Texas French Bread is “making progress and getting closer to [its] goal of resurrecting 2900 Rio Grande” and hired a group of developers who previously worked on a project in downtown Austin.

The letter also said the bakery recently finalized a design package in support of a permit application to rebuild the building “more or less exactly as it was.”

The rebuild, however, has hit a standstill due to a missed deadline for submitting a rebuild permit to the city.