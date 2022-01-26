Texas French Bread Bakery fundraising account tops $100K in less than 24 hours

The Texas French Bread Bakerty burned down early Tuesday morning, but community members have rallied to donate more than $100,000 to the business in less than 24 hours.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not even a day old and a fundraising account for an iconic central Austin bakery exceeded its goal.

A GoFundMe account for the Texas French Bread Bakery met its goal of $100,000 Wednesday with several donations from community members of $1,000 or more. As of Wednesday morning, two donations came in at $3,000.

The bakery on Rio Grande Street burned to the ground early Tuesday morning, and damage was estimated by the Austin Fire Department at $1.6 million.

A press release from GoFundMe said the account raised nearly half of its goal in just seven hours. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the account raised $109,170.

It’s unclear what insurance will contribute to a rebuild or future operating costs, but people who have donated to the cause further prove the point that the bakery was a staple of the area and needs to return.

“I have had many delicious meals and time with friends at TFB,” said someone who donated to the fund. “This is a huge loss to Austin. I am grateful that all are safe and hope TFB will find a way to come back!”

One woman KXAN talked to at the scene of the fire said it was “like losing a little bit more of Austin.”

The building itself housed the bakery since 1981, but it was a rocking place before then. Known as the Rome Inn during the 1970s, it was an intimate concert venue where famous Texas musician Stevie Ray Vaughan used to play.

