Texas Farmers Market remains open with social distancing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Farmers’ Market kept its Lakeline and Mueller locations open this weekend with some slight adjustments for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers made several changes to meet the City of Austin’s requirements for the public gathering ban.

Vendors were mandated to provide hand sanitizer, regularly wipe down their areas and wash their hands at least once an hour. Eating on site also wasn’t allowed and organizers canceled the live music.

Even with new restrictions and changes, the market remained open which was a welcomed sight to farmers.

“Vendors as a whole are really excited that they have a place to sell their product right now it’s a really tough time for farmers and ranchers and purveyors of all food products so they’re mostly just glad that they are able to provide this space for them right now,” Texas Farmers Market Executive Director Nena Johnson said.