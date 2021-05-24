Texas Farmers’ Market at Mueller to move to new pavilion at Mary Elizabeth Branch Park

New Pavilion at Mary Elizabeth Branch Park (Texas Farmers' Market Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Farmers’ Market at Mueller will permanently move from the Browning Hangar at Mueller Lake Park to the new Pavilion at Mary Elizabeth Branch Park June 27.

At 10 a.m. that day, the market will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony open to the public with raffle drawings. The pavilion itself is located at the northeast corner of Philomena and Aldrich Streets.

The market will be held there every Sunday after that from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Pavilion at Branch Park has more than 19,800 square feet of space, loading areas to help with booth and tent setup and stages.

Garage-style, glass overhead doors allow the pavilion to feel open but also helps it maintain climate control.

