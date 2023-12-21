Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Violent Crime Task Force will be ending operations in Austin Dec. 23, a source tells KXAN.

It’s unknown why the task force is ending effective Saturday, though believed to be funded through April 2024.

The Austin Violent Crime Task Force began in March as a way to help the Austin Police Department during staffing shortages. DPS said its primary goal was to curb both violent crime and traffic deaths.

KXAN has reached out to DPS and the Austin Police Department for comment regarding the suspension of the Austin Violent Crime Task Force. This story will be updated when we receive a response.

During the start of the partnership, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said DPS could potentially assist with issues like traffic control and providing additional coverage since there had been an increase in traffic-related deaths as well as gun violence.

The partnership was first announced on March 27 and started March 30. It was created in consultation with Watson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov Dan Patrick. In May, DPS temporarily halted the partnership as troopers headed to border cities in the wake of the Title 42 immigration restrictions lifting. Troopers resumed work alongside APD at the beginning of July.

The City of Austin suspended the partnership with DPS in July after Watson said there was an incident between troopers and a 10-year-old boy. Watson previously said troopers pulled a gun on the child.

KXAN asked DPS after that reported incident. The department did not provide a comment but instead provided body camera video, saying it “speaks for itself.” A clip of the incident where guns are drawn is below.

“This partnership was an innovative approach to address acute staffing shortages that were years in the making. However, any approach must be in sync with Austin values,” Watson said in an interview with KXAN at the time.

In that interview, Watson pushed the successes of the partnership, from reducing crime and traffic fatalities to getting illegal guns and drugs off the streets.

One day after the city announced the suspension, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered additional troopers to Austin.

State troopers continued policing the streets of Austin without oversight from APD.

“DPS was patrolling before there was a partnership. DPS has statewide jurisdiction,” said Watson. “APD was in charge to make sure we were getting the sort of partnership coverage that we’ve wanted.”

Former APD Chief of Police Joseph Chacon, who announced his retirement in August 2022, also released a statement about the partnership’s suspension at the time.

“Our partnership with DPS showed a positive trend in decreasing crime, responding to calls, and keeping our community and law enforcement personnel safe,” Chacon said. “While I am disappointed by the suspension of the partnership it is important that we as a community all work together to provide a City that is safe for all residents and officers.”