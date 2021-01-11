Texas DPS sends more resources to State Capitol as FBI warns of potential armed protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased patrols around the Texas State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day.

On Monday, NBC News learned the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a memo warning states of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitol buildings starting Jan. 16.

The memo also stated a group is threatening an uprising if Congress moves to remove President Donald Trump from office.

In a statement, Texas DPS told KXAN it’s “continuously monitoring” events in Austin and their impacts on public safety.

“As a result, the department has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Texas State Capitol. While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats,” the statement reads.

On KXAN at 10 p.m., Reporter Jacqulyn Powell will outline Texas State Capitol security heading into the start of the 87th Legislative Session Tuesday.