Texas DPS retires K9 unit after six years of service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said good bye to a very good boy Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the department bid farewell to K9 unit Enzo after six years of service.

DPS said, during his time on the force, Enzo and his partner Sergeant Ihnen together seized over $1 million in U.S. currency as well as hundreds of pounds of cocaine and other illegal narcotics.

“Though DPS will miss him, Enzo won’t be far from his partner. He will spend the rest of his life with Sergeant Ihnen and they wouldn’t have it any other way,” the department wrote in its post.